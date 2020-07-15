New beginning for Club Energy

The property owner housing the troubled Club Energy announcing today that the club is shut down for good and the building is being turned into a community center.

letters are taken down.

“It’s symbolic of how hard it was to get things done around here.”

And a sign is added to promote what’s to come.

“They walk by this building now, there’s open glass and beer bottles and all kind of stuff and it’s going to be something they won’t have to fear. It’s going to be lit up nicely and it’s going to be something the kids are happy to come to and not have the fear when they come by and the neighbors don’t have to fear when the sun comes down,” said Anthony McGowan, property owner.

Club Energy has become a problem spot in the city- a magnet for gunfire and late-night crowds.

Now the hope is to turn this around and bring the community together while doing so.

“Club Energy is closed and we are going to create a new energy in this space. It’s going to be connected with the folks that are here and live here and want to come here and getting are children going back and forth to school and get our children playing,” said Curtis Jones Jr, pastor.

With eyes set on the future some are already trying to figure out to collaborate the community center with different programs in existence.

“I will try to tie Spoons Summer Basketball League into his program. We have over 300 youth every year and it will tie right in with what he’s doing and this is a great thing to do,” said Mel Witherspoon, Erie City Councilman.

Not only is this brining to joy to those who live nearby but also to the property owner as he looks to make a positive impact.

“I am not the owner of Club Energy, I’m just the owner of the property 759 East 22nd Street I own the property, so the Club Energy owners have nothing to do with the community center that is going to come about,” said McGowan.

The goal is to open the community center open by the end of the year.

According to the owner the next step he will take is working with the city and zoning to make sure this idea is approved.