New bills proposed for changes to Pennsylvania’s higher education system

A group of Republican state lawmakers led by Harborcreek’s Curt Sonney has proposed a group of bills to fix the state’s higher education system.

This new package of bills would rewrite the 1982 law that the current system is still using and would work along with ongoing reforms that started back in 2018.

The bills would refocus how higher education determines its success and would include aspects of funding, leadership, and educational priorities.

In perhaps the biggest change, the proposal would give the Board of Trustees the power to reshape a school’s direction or even close the school.

The system oversees 14 institutions of higher education learning in Pennsylvania including Edinboro.