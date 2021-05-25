New book on Erie’s efforts in WWI to fund upkeep for 100 year memorial

A unique effort to fund the 100 year memorial of Erie’s efforts in World War One may soon be coming to a coffee table near you.

The memorial, dedicated in 2019, marks 100 years since the end of World War One.

To provide the money for upkeep, a new book looks at Erie’s contribution to the war effort, both here and abroad.

“The book really focuses on Erie County, not only on the military front in France, but on the Homefront, and what was going on here to support the war effort,” said Mary Jane Koenig, WWI Centennial Committee.

“Answering the Call: Erie County, Pennsylvania in World War One” is selling for $22 in soft bound copies.