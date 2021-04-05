New Bookmobile hits the streets of Erie County

A new Bookmobile is preparing to hit the streets in Erie County as they begin a new chapter for the Erie County Library’s programs.

We went over to the Blasco Library for more information on this new Bookmobile.

The new Bookmobile will give you access to free Wi-Fi, mobile printing, and much more. Inside the vehicle you will find a large selection of books and DVDs.

Library workers say that the new vehicle will give everyone an opportunity to learn, explore, and possibly ignite new ideas and passions for reading.

Of course social distancing will be in place and one person will be allowed in the vehicle at a time.

Some of the stops for the Bookmobile include St. Mary’s Asbury, the Sarah Reed Children’s Center, and Tops Market.

Now the first stop is at Saint Mary’s Asbury at 9:30 later this morning. For more information about the other stops that the Bookmobile is making, click here.