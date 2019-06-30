New business opens in West Erie Plaza

A new fashion boutique in the West Erie Plaza held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony tonight.

The Izzy and Gab is an upscale women’s fashion boutique that specializes in trendy and upscale ladies’ fashion. Most of the items located there are from specialty designers.

They are designed in New York City, Los Angeles, even Australia. Stephanie Maleno, the owner of Izzy and Gab, tells us that this type of boutique is something that is much needed in Erie County.

“We just want to bring really great quality high-end fashion to the beautiful ladies of Erie County, make them feel good, let them have a wonderful shopping experience and have fun while they’re doing it ” Maleno said.

Maleno also told us that she named the store after her two daughters, Izzy and Gab.