New butterfly effect mural installed in Girard to spread positivity

A new piece of artwork looks to encourage positivity and is now in Girard.

The first in state butterfly effect mural is showcased on the side of the H&S Computers building on Main Street.

“Be the change you want to see in the world” is the message on the wings and the artists explain that they hope it helps to encourage acts of kindness and generosity.

These murals can be found all around the globe, but the one here locally has a special touch.

“We decided to stick with the red and yellow these because of Girard and we have Girard marked on the butterfly globe on the left and the idea of the butterfly effect is just that the smallest change can have a huge impact,” said Lacy Brant, Artist.

The owner of the building Christina Huston said that this is a community event and they wanted everyone involved since the mural is for everybody.

Huston also stated that people can come and take pictures with the mural which will make them look like they have wings.