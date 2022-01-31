New buyer to purchase eco-friendly locomotives from Wabtec

Wabtec has found another buyer for it’s newest generation of eco-friendly locomotives.

The Union Pacific Railroad announced plans to purchase ten flex-drive battery electric locomotives.

According to the Union Pacific News Release, this is the largest investment in battery technology by a North American Railroad.

It was May of 2021 when Wabtec showed off it’s flex drive locomotive after three months of testing in California.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

It is designed to help lower emissions and noise. The first locomotives are scheduled for delivery later next year.