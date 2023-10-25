The former Starbucks location on State Street will soon become a new local bakery and cafe.

It’s been more than a year since Starbucks closed their downtown location.

However, coffee and baked goods will soon be available once again.

One of the owners said she’s calling the business 5th Street Bakery and Cafe. Adding they will serve a variety of european pastries, and coffee drinks.

“We are looking forward to bringing something we don’t have in Erie, and people will be enjoying time, enjoying food, and of course we’re going to make the place very cozy, that when they come in they’ll feel the difference of the cafe compared to other businesses,” said Maftuna Rakhimova, owner of 5th Street Bakery & Cafe.

The owners plan to open the cafe before the end of year, as soon as this November.