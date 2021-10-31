A new café opens at Erie Bank Sports Park.

Lumi Cafe is centered around healthy meals for athletes.

The idea is to give athletes or kids in sports a healthier option after they complete their sporting events at the park.

The owner of Erie Bank Sports Park said that this is the second café they have opened, but the first one to be here at the park.

“We wanted to make sure they are given healthy beverages, different drinks, and a larger part of our clientele are kids and so many of them have intolerances to dairy and gluten. We wanted to cater to 100% of our customer base,” said Troy Bringham, Owner of Erie Bank Sports Park.

The café is open on Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

