With CelebrateErie starting in less than 24 hours, areas of downtown Erie are now equipped with new security cameras.

These new cameras were installed in Perry Square before the weekend-long festival. It’s the result of a joint effort from the City of Erie Police Department and the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Managers from numerous downtown businesses said these cameras are a win for the area. The manager from Gordon’s Meats said they hope these changes will make their customers feel safer.

“More people feeling safe usually means more foot traffic, and then more foot traffic turns into more business. The more people we have that walk in the door every day, the better our outcome is going to be,” said Matthew Zacour, Gordon’s general manager.

CelebrateErie starts on Aug. 19 at noon.