New cancer facility opens in downtown Erie

A new state of the art cancer institute is open for patients to receive top notch care in one convenient location. The Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute at Saint Vincent.

It’s one word that no one ever wants to here — cancer. For Phil Smith, stage four multiple myeloma affects his life every single day. Having a new state of the art facility gives Smith hope for his future.

“My doctor is now located right in this building, so instead of having to go from point A to point B. I just walk right across the hall right into the infusion center.” Smith said.

The $25.4 million AHN Cancer Institute at Saint Vincent offers an array of cancer fighting therapies, technologies and support services to ensure the best treatment options for its patients. One important mission here is patient comfort.

“It has all the amenities,” said Dr. Andrew Figura, a radiation oncologist. “Trying to make a tough experience into a good experience for the patients. Just being in a nice new facility.”

Even when you step foot in the doors of the institute, you’re greeted by dedicated staff. Including nurse navigators– that follows patients through survivorship, step by step.

“A person that they can call to help coordinate all of that and talk through their feelings. Navigators also help patients find the right resources.” said Sarah Humphrey, the lead oncology navigator at AHN Saint Vincent.

The new patient-centered philosphy is also reflected by its design featuring comfortable waiting areas, exam rooms and treatments to maximize each patients privacy.