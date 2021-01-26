New car wash opening in Harborcreek Township

A new car wash is opening its doors in Harborcreek Township.

The Modwash is a new car wash chain that is similar to Delta Sonic.

The car wash will be located at 4234 Buffalo Road.

“This is kind of a full service car wash. I can tell you we heard from a lot of people here locally that like the choices in car wash certainly in the weather that we have and all of that people are washing their vehicles pretty regularly. I think the community in general will be pretty happy and again we think it’s the first of several in Erie County,” said Dean Pepicello, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

Dean Pepicello said that this is important to have in the community and this is a national company.

There has been a lot of activity in Harborcreek and they are hopeful with the new attraction that more businesses will open there as well.