New Career Pathways Program established at Erie High School

Erie High School has established a new program to help students navigate towards a career that interests them.

The Career Pathways Program at the high school gives students a chance to go through classes that are targeted towards five different areas of study.

If a student chooses to participate in this program, they can decide as early as the end of their freshman year.

“The idea here again is just to expose students to potential careers, give them the training they need, help them discover their passions, and ultimately get them on the path to both academic and personal success,” said Erica Erwin, Coordinator of Public Relations and Strategic Communications.

The different pathways include human services, business, engineering, health and science, and last but not least arts and communication.