New cat café opens their doors on Valentine’s Day

A new cat café opened on February 14th. This is a café where you can get a cup of coffee and play with some furry friends.

Purrista Cat Café was packed with people during their grand opening.

Customers are able to visit with ten cats from Because You Care in the cat lounge and potentially adopt them by scanning a QR code.

The fee to visit the cats is $15 which goes towards the upkeep of the lounge.

The owner said that having the cafe’s opening on Valentine’s Day celebrates her love for animals.

“Well we have this awesome mural up there. If you didn’t see it, it says ‘For the Love of Cats,’ and I just thought it would be a really good play with that. I don’t know but I’ve never been like something to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but I kind of like the idea of if we could focus on some adopting animals,” said Deana Rupp, Owner of Purrista Cat Café.

If you plan on visiting the cat lounge, Rupp recommends making an appointment on their website.