A new six CD collection of the music of Frank Zappa recorded in the 1970s will soon be available for music fans.

The music was recorded in concerts largely in Erie and Edinboro.

Here is more on a unique tie between this region and an iconic figure of American music.

The early 70s was a prolific time in American music. One of the most iconic performers was Frank Zappa and his band “The Mothers of Invention.”

The 1974 band had been together for 10 years with their mix of jazz, rock & roll and off the wall lyrics.

The appeal to music fans however was undeniable. It appealed to fans such as Mark Tannenbaum, who saw the group perform several times when they were in the area.

“He made an effort to reach out to smaller communities and not just simply play like a Cleveland or a Pittsburgh, but there were several times he secured all kinds of small venues, and that’s one of the reasons why we were able to see him,” said Mark Tannenbaum, music fan.

The 70s was one of the most prolific times in terms of Zappa’s music. It was gritty and it was inventive, just like the Rust Belt region that he visited with his concerts.

When the Zappa family decided to roll out a six CD set of largely unreleased songs recorded from concerts from the rust belt, the decision was made to include works from 1974. This will give the area an unbreakable tie to a unique American performance.

“To have it commemorated and immortalized that he’s putting together is kind of cool for Edinboro. We’re small town PA. We’re being recognized for someone who won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Chris Lafuria, Edinboro University.

Zappa is no longer with us, but thanks to this six CD set, his music will always be with us. The western Pennsylvania connection to the music will live on as well.