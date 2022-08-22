(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal.

AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties.

In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27.

In Warren County, a new site in the City of Warren will serve the city and Matthews Run.

According to an announcement from AT&T, more than $1 billion was invested in Pennsylvania AT&T networks from 2019 to 2021.

Other counties seeing improvements this fall include Adams County, Allegheny County, Beaver County, Carbon County, Cumberland County, Fulton County, Lancaster County, Lackawanna County, Luzerne County, McKean County and Potter County.