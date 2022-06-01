Relief is on the way for parents as a new child care center is opening next week in the Erie area.

Here is more on what parents and children can expect on opening day.

Parents are able to head back to work as Child Development Centers opens their doors to provide safe and educational opportunities to children in Erie.

Staff of Child Development Centers were joined by elected officials of Erie and the public to celebrate the new facility.

Construction began in July of 2021, and doors will open on Monday, June 6.

Each building is designed with a theme that children can relate to.

“The theme of this building is pets. We have goldfish, hamsters, kittens, puppies, and bunnies, and then the preschool rooms are all named after dogs,” said Rina Irwin, CEO of Child Development Centers.

The new downtown Child Development Center has been constructed specifically with children and convenience in mind.

“The sinks are down low. We’ve got two sinks for every bathroom. The bathrooms are right here, so convenient,” said Brenda Kauffman, Center Director of Downtown Child Development Center.

Another purpose of the daycare is to help parents get back to work with safe child care available.

“We’ve got Erie Insurance that’s opening up, and so we reached out to them. We reached out to Hamot to get those parents here. Then, almost like a one stop shop, we have infants, toddlers, and we have preschool here,” said Kauffman.

To ensure safety on opening day, training and life saving procedures are being discussed among the teachers.

“All of the staff that are hired here they’ve been going through a whole week and a half of training just on infant, toddlers, and how to properly care for them. Right now we’re going through emergency trainings to make sure we have all of those qualifications and we get licensed tomorrow,” said Kauffman.

For more information on registering your child, click here. Please note that spots are filling up quickly.