New Citizens Bank open for customers in downtown Erie

A new bank is now open for business!

Citizens Bank located on the corner of West 12th and Peach Streets is officially open for customers.

According to the property owner, the project marks the end of phase one of a revitalization project.

The next step of the project will take builders across the street. Construction is set to begin within the next two weeks with the demolition of the former Citizens Bank drive-thru.

“We’re actually going to save as much as the material as we can because that’s all nice limestone, so we are going to take it apart in pieces. We are to re-purpose all of that limestone in projects down here, keep the old history along.” said Pete Zaphiris.

Zaphiris says the goal is to complete all renovations to the former three-story Citizens Bank building by the end of 2021.