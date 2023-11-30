The City of Erie’s newly formed environmental advisory council met Wednesday night for its very first meeting.

Its purpose is to assist the city in researching and identifying environmental concerns throughout the city and making suggestions to help make changes.

The council consists of six people with varying backgrounds, all hoping to come up with solutions.

“We think that this group is really committed to moving Erie forward in areas like this. We’ve just had too much environmental pollution and such over the last probably 30 or 40 years. Now, we want to turn that around and make it better moving forward,” said City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

Mayor Schember added they’re looking for public input on what some of the city’s greatest environmental needs are.

Meetings are on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 3 p.m. in city council chambers.