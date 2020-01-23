New City Training Assistance pilot Program looks to grow the workforce and bring higher paying jobs to Erie

A new grant established through the City of Erie will look to grow the workforce and bring higher paying jobs to the city.

The City Training Assistance Program will be the first of its kind in the City of Erie. It looks to help support local business with the growth of staff.

A pilot program funded by the City of Erie will look to support training for good paying jobs.

“New job creation will remain an essential goal, but to us we feel that its equally important to address the workforce and labor challenges that exist today,” said Chris Groner, Director, Community and Economic Development.

The program will seek to help any sort of business in the city. The trainees that companies are looking to hire must be city residents and those businesses must have an outline for the hiring process of permanent employees.

“Just a way for them to be able to supplement their training program and get people to work. What’s really great is that we’re asking that these jobs that get created are at least $15 or higher, so we are looking to promote more family sustaining wage,” said Jennifer Hoffman, Business Development Officer, City of Erie.

Companies would apply for things such as specialized equipment, materials for training, and supplement wages during extended training time.

With the addition of this program, it also seeks to fit in to the Activating Our Vision Plan laid out by the Mayor just a few weeks ago.

“This is kind of promoting the Mayor’s vision that you know. It might not be a traditional way to get your education, but its a very valid and important way to get city residents to work,” Hoffman said.

Once the application is up on the city’s website, it will be an on-going application process.

Funding awards will be granted for $2,500 per trainee and a $5,000 company limit per year.