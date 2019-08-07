New city zoning planning ordinance passed first reading

A new ordinance, referring to the brightness of street signs, was passed by council during it’s first reading today.

This concentrates on mandating the brightness of LED signs throughout the city. One council member who voted against this explained that he would like to hear how this will be enforced, along with who will gauge what is legal or illegal with the signs.

“We have a lot of things that could be more prioritized here, but I have no problem if there is an issue. I don’t know if it’s one complaint or two complaints. I don’t know if the ordinance needs to be changed just for very few individuals per se,” said Jim Winarski, Erie City Councilman.

The ordinance was passed by a five to two vote.