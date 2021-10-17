New clothing store on West 26th Street celebrates grand opening

A new clothing store called Aquillbella Boutique celebrates its grand opening at West 26th Street.

Five years ago, the owner began her business by selling leggings out of her home. Now the owner has more items to sell.

Jennifer Aquillano said that to keep safe she did not have any customers enter her home due to the pandemic and has not sold anything for a year and a half, but now had the idea to open up a store front.

“Being a mom of five, my whole thing is always being cute but affordable. So I really try to be competitive with the pricing. I try to keep it at a minimum I can. Other than that my goal is to be affordable,” said Jennifer Aquillano, Owner of Aquillbella Boutique.

The store will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

