New clothing store opens in Liberty Plaza with morals behind their name and mission

Another new clothing store opened in the Liberty Plaza today.

Truth Clothing Store has made it’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The meaning behind the name is to teach, respect, understand, trust, and honor.

According to the family, who owns the store, these are the five things that you should have in your life.

The mission is to build generational wealth and financial freedom.

The manager said that more importantly the mission is to give back to the community.

“My hopes and dreams are to start right now and hopefully we can build on it. We can expand and in the future like I said we can add on too with other business adventures,” said Carl Knight, Manager of Truth Clothing.

The plan for the shop is to expand their business to become more involved with non-profit organizations.