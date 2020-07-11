New coffee house and eatery to open in Girard

The Crick Coffee House and Eatery will soon swing it’s doors open to customers on July 13th at 6 a.m.

Local owners Valerie and Dan Mininger have invited guests for a test run for their food and service on July 11th.

Lots of socially distant tables filled the new space. The new shop is also located in the historic part of town.

Along with the great coffee drinks and pastries, this coffee house and eatery will also have a variety of menu items for all times of the day.

The Crick Coffee House and Eatery will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will also include some great outdoor seating as well.