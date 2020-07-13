New coffee house open for business in Girard

Many businesses are facing hardships as the COVID-19 pandemic completely up ends the way that they are use to doing business.

Other businesses are coming into their industry for the first time while hoping for the best.

A new coffee shop in the heart of Girard is doing just that.

We headed down to Main Street over in Girard to learn more about this brand new business.

The Crick Coffee House in Girard held their grand opening on the morning of July 13th. This business is eager to welcome the public.

We are joined by Valerie Mininger the manager of the Crick Coffee House and Eatery.

The Crick Coffee House and Eatery will officially open their doors to customers at 6 a.m. on July 13th.

Local owners Valerie and Dan Mininger invited a small number of guests for a test run over the weekend.

Besides great coffee, drinks and pastries, The Crick also offers a variety of menu items for all times of the day.

Lots of socially distanced tables have filled the new space in the historic part of town and they have also set outdoor seating which is available while the good weather lasts.

The Crick Coffee House will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.