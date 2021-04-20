New Community School Case Managers announced

United Way, UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor and Gannon University are making ways to remove learning barriers by hiring case managers.

The $2-million grant that was received from the U.S. Department of Education is being used to hire case managers.

There are five case managers in five pilot United Way Community Schools. The initiative is to serve 3,138 high risk, low-income students attending these schools.

The case managers goal is to increase social, health, and mental health services to students.

“The managers are going to be really integral and being able to get into the homes and work with the families who are willing to work with us and connect them to resources and provide them with resources they may need to be able to get to school,” said Vicky Merski, Director of Clinical Services, Safe Harbor Behavioral Health.

The services will be available as long they are needed.