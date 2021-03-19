New Conneaut Lake Park owners removing blighted structures, assessing safety of rides

Now that Keldon Holdings, LLC. has taken over the park, their mission is to bring new life to the deteriorating park, while reimagining the park’s potential.

Demolition crews are leveling the park’s more blighted structures, including removing old wood structures.

Also on the park’s Facebook page New Conneaut Lake Park, there are plans to advertise on the water tower, and the group is taking bookings for the amphitheater for the 2021 season.

The water tower at CLP has been a highly effective way to advertise in the past. If you are interested in having your… Posted by New Conneaut Lake Park on Thursday, March 18, 2021

Things are moving along quickly and we have already removed a great deal of the blighted wood that gave the park it’s… Posted by New Conneaut Lake Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021