New consultant could make way to city to assist with multi-million dollar deal

A new consultant that could be making way to Erie to assist with the decision on whether or not to move forward with a multi-million dollar deal.

We took a look at what this could mean for the City of Erie.

A familiar deal is being brought back on the table to Erie City Council, but this time Mayor Joe Schember is looking to bring a new consultant.

This new consultant will finally answer a lingering question about the city’s debt.

“Should we finance it ourselves, or should we let the Water Authority pre-pay their lease,” said Mayor Schember.

Mayor Schember is looking to get council’s approval on Wednesday to bring in Susquehanna Group Advisors Inc. to take a deeper look into what this could mean for the City’s finances.

“We feel they have a good way of evaluating it and we are very anxious to hear their valuation and direction of what is the best way for the city to go. It’s going to be up to us ultimately,” said Mayor Schember.

Councilwoman Allen explained that if the consulting firm provides a time table, that will play a major role in her decision.

“I will ask the finance director to tell us when this report will be done. You know whats the deadline? How in depth it will go? What is the timeline then for when we would act on then whether to restructure our own debt or go with the long term lease,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Councilwoman.

Although there was some disappointment when council rejected the Water Works deal back in December, Schember explains now that the decision could be a blessing in disguise.

“Because interest rates have come down, I think we can probably get more money now than we would’ve back then, so it’s kind of a blessing really that this got delayed and we’re probably going to get millions of dollars more,” said Mayor Schember.

Mayor Schember explained that contract with the consulting group would not exceed $22,000.

