New COVID-19 Disparities Task Force created in City of Erie

A new task force is being created in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Minority Community Investment Coalition is establishing a COVID-19 Disparities Task Force.

According to organizers, the mission of this group is to bring attention, expertise and resources to bear on the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable populations in Erie.

This task force will be made up of four different committees, the executive committee, tracking and data, outreach and education and finally testing and services.

The hope is to have members of the task force out helping with testing within the next couple of weeks.