A new COVID-19 testing location opened today for people who are required to get tested.

According to the Meadville Tribune, the center is located at the Vernon Express care on Conneaut Lake Road in Meadville.

It’s for people that are not showing symptoms, but need to get tested for work, school or travel. Appointments are not required, but testing is based on availability.

Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.