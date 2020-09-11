New creative way for children to learn at home coming soon

A new partnership between the federal government, the Wolf Administration and Pennsylvania’s public broadcasting stations is creating a new way for children to learn at home.

It’s called datacasting.

The same way broadcasters send signals to your television, set public broadcasters will be able to send programming directly to your computer.

The result is educational and entertaining content for your kids sent right to your computer without the need of the internet.

“You’re able to send word documents, you’re able to send images, you’re able to send video files to specific receivers,” said Tom New, president, WQLN.

WQLN will also broadcast materials over their learning at home program, in partnership with the $8 million federal statewide grant.