Through a new partnership, VisitErie has new data on people traveling to the Erie area during Tall Ships weekend in August.

The partnership with Zartico Destination Operating System uses anonymous cell phone geolocation data to track visitor activity. The data showed a 41% increase during Tall Ships weekend compared to 2019.

Out-of-state visitors increased by 13% this year. VisitErie will use this platform to see tourism year-round.

“We’ll be able to use it to do some deeper dives into certain events but not every event. We did choose Tall Ships, again just because we know that of all the many tours driving events in the summer, this one was a bit unique. So we wanted to do a deeper dive while we had it,” said Emily Biddle, director of marketing and research.

The data will be collected from anyone who travels to Erie from more than 30 miles away.