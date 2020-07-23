New Day Center Aims to Change Lives

A new local resource center looks to provide hope and reduce recidivism and jail overcrowding with a one-stop shop to help non-violent offenders recover and get acclimated into society.

It’s called the Day Report Center or Erie County Community Resource Center, a one-stop shop to help young offenders with everything from obtaining a high school diploma to anger management, career advice and drug and alcohol services without spending time in prison.

“It’s certainly an innovative endeavor here, providing resources and opportunities for individuals, creating this type of facility is unique, it’s kind of a cutting edge program,” said Director of Erie County Adult Probation and Parole Paul Markiewicz.

It puts offenders in a productive environment with the hope of changing lives.

“I think this is going to be particularly beneficial for those people who are repeat offenders,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

“For some reason they just can’t click into getting back into society and being productive. This is a place where they are going to be accountable.” she added.

Erie County judges have already started sentencing offenders to the resource center, now when they start to show up, that could happen as early as the end of July.

The program is a minimum of 90 days for offenders with a minimum of six month sentence.

“We want them to utilize the resources we are going to give them to maintain employment, be successful and not return,” said Markiewicz.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper believes this will be a win for the courts and the community.

“It’s going to reduce recidivism rates. People are going to be able to become productive citizens again, be out there helping our economy grow and living the life they want to live,” said Dahlkemper.

This new option for sentencing will be decided upon from both judges and the probation department with the hope of showing courts are not merely punitive but also rehabilitative according to President Judge John Trucilla.