New Daycare fire inspections coming to Erie County

Changes are coming to the way state certified Daycare facilities are inspected.

This, coming just one month after five children were killed in a fatal Daycare fire.

The fire took a tole on the entire community and people are still contributing to the memorial.

Now, the Erie Fire Department and the Department of Human Services (DHS) are trying to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Back in August, five young children lost their lives in a deadly Daycare fire on West 11th Street.

While there is no word yet on what caused the fire, what is known is that there was only one smoke detector inside the Daycare.

“I am so very sorry. I’m sorry for the families. I’m sorry for the community,” said Teresa Miller, PA DHS Secretary.

PA DHS Secretary Teresa Miller was in Erie on Thursday announcing changes to fire inspections of state certified Daycare facilities.

Miller saying the current inspection guidelines were outdated and did not check for smoke detectors and that is a flaw that they want to change.

“Unfortunately, it took a tragedy like this for us to see that, but that’s why were here and we looked at that and said more can be done. So that’s why we are making these changes,” said DHS Secretary Miller.

Starting Monday, the state will add fire safety checks during inspections of Daycare facilities. Firefighters have already started some re-inspections.

“We want to make sure whatever happens with this ordinance, this tragedy will never happen again in the City of Erie,” said Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

Chief Guy Santone says they will continue to work with the city on a separate ordinance that would reinforce these new fire inspection guidelines.

There is still an ongoing investigation into what caused this fire. Chief Santone says they are still waiting on test results of the evidence to come back.