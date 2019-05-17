New details released on Celebrate Erie 2019 Video

Erie, PA - Celebrate Erie is August 16, 17, 18. Event organizer Aaron Loncki says this year's goal is to make the event more interactive.

"This year we're going to pack as much programming as we can into Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We're focusing on things that unique to Erie and interactive programming," said Loncki.

Over the course of the celebration there will be 5 districts, the Art District, Culture District and Food District. Two of the districts will be reinvented from years prior. Last year, Celebrate Erie enlisted Moore Research to find better ways to engage with attendees

" We sort of pounded the pavement and we're there during Celebrate Erie," said Moore Research President and CEO Colleen Moore Mezler. "We gave out cards and said, go online when you get home and tell us what you thought about Celebrate Erie."

One of the newest districts will take the old Kids Zone and transform it into the Family District. Here you'll be able to experience interactive activities from craft to stem to music. The other addition will be the Business District.

"It is going to highlight local businesses and retail opportunities from small businesses and shops that make Erie their home," said Loncki

Celebrate Erie is currently still looking for vendors both food and retail, performers and chalk walk artist.

If you're interested in applying, click here!