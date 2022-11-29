It’s another first for UPMC Hamot. The Erie facility is the first hospital in the state to use new technology to detect lung cancer.

The CelTivity microscope system is used to detect lung cancer quicker and easier. It also accelerates the accurate diagnosis of patients.

Steven Kovacs, DO, said, “so it allows us to take a small speck of tissue and magnify it up to the size of the cells we’re looking at and not just looking at what they look like but actually see what they’re doing.”

More than 90% of people diagnosed with lung cancer do not survive. In part because it’s often found at an advanced stage.