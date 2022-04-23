Erie County is making an effort to keep the Bayfront clean with a new device that will remove waste from the water.

The device is called a Seabin. A Seabin is a floating litter bin that scoops floating debris off the surface of bays and marinas.

The Seabin will collect 44 pounds of debris before being emptied by volunteers from local colleges and organizations.

One member of the department shared how keeping the Bayfront clean will benefit Erie in the long run.

“This sport fishing is one of the biggest industries in Erie and we need to keep the ecosystem going, and this is one way to do it,” said Jon Whaley, Erie County Interim Planting Director.

The Seabin is installed at the public doc where visitors can also read an educational sign about water pollution.