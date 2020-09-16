A new direct flight that was supposed to make way to Erie is now delayed.

Back in February, the Erie Regional Airport Authority announced that with the help of a grant, a direct flight to Washington Dulles Airport on United Airlines was being added to the schedule.

The hope was to have that added within nine months to a year, but due to the impact that COVID-19 has had on the aviation industry, it’s expected to be pushed back much further.

“It might get pushed back to 2022. We have Erie businesses having their people work remotely and so because of that it’s going to take a while for this to revamp and come back up to full speed,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director of the Erie International Airport.

For now, the direct flights out of Erie go to Charlotte, Detroit and Chicago.