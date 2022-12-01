A new discount store is officially opening its first location in Erie after a soft launch two weeks ago.

The senior district manager says Roses Discount Stores originated in North Carolina, with a few stores in Texas. Now they are opening a store at 7200 Peach St. Unit 170A in Summit Township, Erie County.

The manager says the store offers a full line clothing department, health and beauty, a pet department, automotive, and more.

She says the soft launch was successful and they are expecting more people during the holiday season and after.

“Roses is definitely a busy retailer. Our prices keep people coming back, our customer service definitely keeps people coming back. So it’s all about people, people helping people,” said Carol Struhar, senior district manager, Roses Discount Store.

Struhar says she is happy to open Roses in Summit Township and to provide Erie with another shopping destination.