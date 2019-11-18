New distillery in the area set to open tomorrow

A new distillery will open its doors tomorrow in Erie.

The idea of Altered State Distillery was developed by two friends with backgrounds in craft brewing. They wanted to take it to the next level.

Once it opened up, the distillery will have craft whiskeys and organic vodka for people to try out. The location is at 1535 West 8th Street in the new Greengarden Plaza.

“We have live music that’s going to be happening here. We have a beautiful tasting room that was constructed by a local craftsman. We are pretty much just looking to have a really great time with the City of Erie,” said Aaron Hetz, Vice President, Altered State Distillery.

Altered State Distillery is set to open up at 3 p.m. tomorrow.