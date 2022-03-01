A new business opened in Harborcreek Township Tuesday.

Donatos Pizza is now open on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek Twp. Harborcreek Supervisors say it’s great to see more development happening in their township.

The third Donatos location in Erie is replacing a former auto body shop.

The owner of the local Donatos franchise says despite the pandemic posing some challenges, she was able to open this location with help from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, as well as from local support.

“I’m getting $35,000 from the Harborcreek Development Authority. I’m the first grant recipient of that. I’m very honored and humbled to be able to get that additional funding, because we had so many delays trying to get the store open,” said Christina Vogel, owner, Donatos Pizza.

Harborcreek Supervisors say they are pleased to see investment in the community, including another new business that is expected to open before the end of the year.