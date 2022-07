A new donut shop opened its doors in Erie early Friday morning.

The Erie Donut Factory — 5043 Peach St. — saw a large turnout despite one of its machines breaking before opening day.

The donut shop is offering a limited supply of donuts, but says supplies will be fully stocked in the coming days.

Along with offering different kinds of donuts, other sweet treats will be sold at the donut shop.

The donut factory sold out of all its sweet treats by 10 a.m. opening day.