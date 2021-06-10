New Dunkin’ Donuts opens in Millcreek Square on Peach Street

Folks have a new place to get their favorite donuts, breakfast sandwiches or espresso.

D.A.L.R.T., Inc. opened its 9th Dunkin’ Donuts store in northwest Pennsylvania yesterday.

The new Millcreek Square location on Peach Street features a tap system that serves nitro coffee.

In 2017, the company bought the former bank and began renovating in September. The pandemic forced them to set back the grand opening three times.

“This is due to a staffing crisis, we cant find enough staff to come and work our stores. A normal store has anywhere from 30 to 40 people working in it staffed, right now we have about 15 staffed here at this location,” said Stacy Butera, D.A.L.R.T., Inc.

If you’re interested in working at the new Dunkin’ Donuts store they are still looking for new employees. Click here for more information.