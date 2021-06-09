New Dunkin’ store opens in Millcreek Square

People now have a new place to get their favorite donut, breakfast sandwich, or espresso.

Today, Dalrt Incorporated open it’s ninth Dunkin’ store in Northwest PA.

The new Millcreek Square location on Peach Street featured a tap system that serves nitro coffee.

In 2017, the company bought the former bank and began renovating in September.

The pandemic forced them to set back the grand opening three times.

“This is due to a staffing crisis. We can’t find enough staff to come work our stores. A normal store has 30 to 40 people working in it staffed. Right now we have about 15 staffed right here at this location,” said Stacy Butera, Dalrt Incorporated.

Interested in working at the new Dunkin store? Click here for more information.