New efforts to slow spread of COVID-19 set to tighten mitigation efforts for travelers

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announcing targeted efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Among these many efforts include getting a COVID-19 test before returning to the state if you leave. As the state clamps down with these new orders in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, it’s causing confusion for the individuals in charge of enforcing the mandates.

As COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high and spreads, Pennsylvania’s top medical officer along with the governor issuing a new order on travel to go into effect on Friday. County leaders say they will struggle to enforce new rules.

“Do I have more people to do that? Do more policing? No, we don’t. So, locally we’re asking people, the residents that live here to do the right thing. I think we are so far beyond policing.” said Melissa Lyon, Director of the Erie County Department of Health.

One of the requirements when traveling by air, is that you have a negative COVID-19 test result before you arrive to the airport. However, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says that nobody will be on site checking for those test results.

An alternative to not having test results is to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving to the state.

“I think what we’re asking in all states is for people to not travel. We really want people to stay at home and stay within their household, not to travel.” Dr. Levine said.

Locally, the airport has been given little guidance on the order and zero authority to enforce it. The Executive Director of the Erie International Airport says there’s a more dangerous place than Erie International Airport.

“I think the bigger challenge in the community is Interstate 90 and Peach Street. All of these people are getting off the highway and going into restaurants, Walmart, getting gas. There’s more volumes of people at that crossroad than here at the airport.” said Derek Martin.

One exception to the order is for anyone who travels in or out for business. It’s also important to note that air travel is under the purview of the federal government and not state government.