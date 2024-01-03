Editor’s Note: We’ve updated the story to correct Kathy Schaaf as the council’s vice president.

At Wednesday’s Erie City Council meeting, three council members were sworn in.

Ed Brzezinski, Kathy Schaaf and Tyler Titus were all elected to serve four-year terms on the council.

Schaaf returned to the council after previously serving from 2017 to 2021. This is the first time Titus has served on Erie City Council having previously been a member of the Erie School Board.

“I think we’re starting to get more diverse. I don’t think we fully represent the depth and breadth of our city, but we’re getting closer. I still think we have a lot of growing to do in that capacity where those who lead us represent and look like us,” said Titus.

Jasmine Flores was elected president of the council and Kathy Schaaf was elected vice president on Wednesday morning.