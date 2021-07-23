New Erie Community Foundation president speaks about her new role

A leading foundation for the community of Erie is gaining new leadership.

YourErie.com reported earlier this week the Erie Community Foundation appointed Karen Bilowith their next president.

She said seeing the excitement from the community surrounding the revitalization of downtown and the role the foundation plays has her looking forward to stepping into her new role.

“I want to build on what’s already been done,” Bilowith said. “Think about additional investments that can be made and engage more people in the work, which is really what will be the next step for success.”

Bilowith will begin her new role at the beginning of October.

