New Erie County Judges Sworn-In

With these two new judges joining the bench, Erie County now has a full complement of nine judges on the Court of Common Pleas.

There are two new faces joining the bench for the Erie County Court of Common Pleas. Career defense attorney Dave Ridge was sworn in as an Erie County judge on Friday. “I have 34 years of experience, I’ve handled every type of case, there’s a lot I still have to learn, but I think I’ll be ready to serve from day one,” said Judge Dave Ridge.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge praised his brother’s accomplishment during the swearing in ceremony. “You will find justice in the courtroom of Judge David George Ridge,” said former Governor Tom Ridge. “I think of all the people that worked so hard to support me I think of all the people who have served before me and I hope I can carry on that tradition of service,” Judge Ridge added.

Longtime prosecutor Erin Connelly was also sworn in as judge following in the footsteps of her father Judge Shad Connelly. “I was basically raised in the courtroom, I came in with my dad when I was younger, we would play in the courtroom when we were younger, so I’ve always felt very comfortable there,” said Judge Erin Connelly-Marucci.

Judge Connelly-Marucci took her oath of office almost 34 years after her father was sworn in as judge. “I was 10 years old when he was sworn in so I remember the event a little bit, but it’s really neat to be able to do what he did,” said Judge Connelly-Marucci.

Judge Connelly-Marucci is the third woman to be elected judge in Erie County. One seat on the bench had been vacant since the death of Judge Robert Sambroak in March 2017. The other seat became open following the retirement of Judge John Garhart in December.