New Erie County Planning director hired

Erie County Department of Planning and Community Development has announced the hiring of Honey Stempka, as their new director.

Stempka most recently served as executive editor of Environment Erie and is the previous Northwest Regional Director of the Green Building Alliance. She is the founder of Undo Undone, a business offering customized training and strategy services to local workplaces. She also previously held positions with the Greater Mankato Diversity Council in Mankato, Minnesota.

“I am confident that Honey will prove to be a valuable asset to Erie County Government, helping to continue the important work that the Department of Planning and Community Development has accomplished over the past few years,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Stempka has also been involved in the Destination Erie planning process, the development of Erie County’s National Marine Sanctuary application, and has served on the Northwest Pennsylvania Green Economy Task Force.