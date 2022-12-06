Erie Events will soon have a new executive director, one hoping to blaze a new path by remembering the work that has gone before.

As general manager of the Bayfront Convention Center, Gus Pine is no stranger to Erie Events.

Now as the incoming director of Erie events and the convention center authority, he feels up to the task, especially with the work already laid out by longtime retiring executive Casey Wells.

“Oftentimes you have to come in and make drastic changes or spend a lot of time evaluating because as an internal candidate and because of the work that Casey’s done a lot of that can be avoided,” said Gus Pine.

The first new project will also look to the past, a market house that could get underway next year. Perhaps two major tenants with smaller satellite businesses surrounding them.

It breaks new ground while still saying true to core values.

“Our history, especially recently, has been about renovating and creating these entertainment venues. I think the future going to be about maximizing the benefit of these venues for our community” Pine said.

While the search for new leadership at Erie Events is coming to a close, just down the waterfront, a short distance, another search is underway. That for a new leadership, the Erie Western Port Authority.

For a new port authority leader, nothing has yet been announced yet.

When it is, there will be a new leadership team helping to care for Erie’s greatest natural resource, it’s waterfront.